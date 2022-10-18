Keys Announce 2023 Home Schedule

October 18, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce their schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft League season. The Keys 40-game regular season home schedule includes 15 firework shows.

The 2023 season will be split into two halves with the first half set to begin on Thursday, June 1, and concluding on Tuesday, July 4. The first half will feature amateur, draft-eligible players and will follow a similar format to last year's season. One Change this season will be Tuesday games will now be nine-inning games as opposed to the seven-inning game format from the 2022 season.

Following a midseason break ahead of the 2023 MLB Draft, the second half will begin Friday, July 7 and conclude on Monday, September 4, with the MLB Draft League's Championship Game. The second half will feature professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility or otherwise wish to begin their professional careers. The MLB Draft League will continue this hybrid amateur-professional format which began last season.

Frederick's home opener is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at 6:00 p.m. against the Trenton Thunder and our first fireworks show of the year will immediately follow the game.

As in previous years, firework shows follow Friday and Saturday night home games, as well as, Monday, July 3 (6 p.m). July will include five firework nights while June and August each contain four shows. September will conclude our season with two fireworks shows in two nights.

August is the Keys busiest month (15 games) followed by June (12 games) and July (11 games). Frederick's most common opponent at home is the defending Draft League Champions, the West Virginia Black Bears, who visits Nymeo Field 11 times. The Black Bears will make their first appearance in Frederick June 30 - July 2 and will return again July 18- 20. Followed by August 4th - 6th and finally September 1st and 2nd to close-out the Keys home schedule.

A full list of gametimes and the promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from October 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.