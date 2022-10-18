State College Spikes Unveil 2023 Schedule

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes' 2023 schedule has been released, with the 40 home games on the regular season slate matching the most in franchise history. The Spikes' 2023 home season will begin with Opening Night on Friday, June 2 against the Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and run through Thursday, August 31.

The Spikes will have a total of 80 games on the regular season schedule in their season in the Major League Baseball Draft League, with the MLB Draft League Championship Game set to take place on Labor Day September 4. The season will once again be split into two, with the league's first-half winner meeting the second-half victor in the title game.

Fans can also look forward to many new additions to the MLB Draft League which will be implemented over the coming months.

Families and more fans making plans to join the Spikes on weekends are also in luck, as the Spikes will host a total of seven Friday games, eight Saturday games and seven Sunday games this season.

The Spikes will welcome each of their MLB Draft League opponents for multiple visits to Happy Valley in the 2022 season. The Trenton Thunder will come into Medlar Field for the second home series of the year June 5-7 before a return visit in the second half from August 1-3. The Frederick Keys will make a total of three journeys into Happy Valley, visiting from June 9-11 and again from July 14-16 and August 25-27.

Familiar foes also fill the 2023 schedule as the West Virginia Black Bears, who won the 2022 MLB Draft League championship, visit Happy Valley for a pair of three-game sets June 20-22 and August 18-20. The Spikes will also host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for three games from June 23-25, followed by a trio of games from July 7-9 and a pair of games July 29-30.

Rounding out the schedule will be the Williamsport Crosscutters, who will be in the visiting dugout as part of the season's opening series on June 2-3, and will then make a visit on July 3 for the first half home finale. In the second half, the Crosscutters travel down to Medlar Field on July 25-26, August 8-9, August 22-23, and as part of the final regular season series of the year on August 29 and 31.

"We cannot wait to get back to bringing fun, affordable family entertainment and future major league stars to fans across Happy Valley for 40 dates this season," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "As we continue making preparations for the 2023 Spikes season, we are committed to making even more memories for our fans all summer long."

Fans can catch every moment of the 2023 season and enjoy numerous benefits with Spikes Season Tickets. Season Ticket Members get amenities all season long, including TWO guaranteed giveaway items for the 2023 season, entrance to VIP events, a VIP coupon book, 20% off at Off the Rack Outfitters, early entry into the ballpark for every game, and much more.

More information on the MLB Draft League is available at MLBDraftLeague.com. The Spikes' 2023 schedule PDF is available for download at this link, and more team and ticket information is available at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

