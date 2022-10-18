Scrappers & MLB Draft League Release 2023 Schedule

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report announced today the schedule for the 2023 season. The 2023 season will feature eighty games, with forty Scrappers home games at Eastwood Field. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2023 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 1 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will also feature fan favorites Buck Night and postgame fireworks. The 25th Anniversary Scrappers season will bring nine Fireworks Nights, five Buck Nights, premium giveaways and much more to be announced!

The MLB Draft League features six founding members (Frederick Keys, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters) and provides an unparalleled fan and development experience that features former Major Leaguers and professional players as managers and coaches.

Mahoning Valley Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To view the complete 2023 Scrappers schedule and early bird ticket packages available, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

