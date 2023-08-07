Wes Clarke Takes Home Southern League Player of the Week Honors

Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Wes Clarke

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - Today, Minor League Baseball announced that Biloxi Shuckers catcher and infielder, Wes Clarke, was named the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of July 31 to August 6.

During this past week's series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Clarke went 7-23 at the plate with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI. His five home runs were tied for the most out of any player in Double-A and tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span.

This marks the first time in Clarke's career that he has been honored with a weekly award. Clarke was previously named the Brewers' Minor League Player of the Month in June of this year,

Entering today, Clarke is among the Southern League leaders in home runs (T-2nd, 18), walk rate (2nd, 16.3%), isolated power (5th, .250), OPS (10th, .837) and wRC+ (11th, 121). Clarke's 18 home runs are the most in any season of his professional career, and the most since he hit 23 during his final year of college at the University of South Carolina in 2021.

