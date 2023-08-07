Celebrate Madison at Toyota Field on August 17

MADISON, Alabama - The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas is proud to host the local community at the Madison Chamber of Commerce's biggest fundraising event, Celebrate Madison, at Toyota Field on Thursday, August 17.

"The City of Madison is thrilled to highlight why we all call Madison home! Our community can look forward to games, wine tasting, stadium treats and more while we share some local history and the future progress of Madison. The Celebrate Madison event will shine a bright spotlight on our achievements," Mayor Paul Finley said.

Presented by Meta, Celebrate Madison is free to the community at large. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Mayor Finley's State of the City address at 7 p.m. will recall Madison's history and look forward to our future while recognizing the City's accomplishments and educating citizens on current projects. After Mayor Finley's State of the City, a dazzling fireworks display, presented by Huntsville Utilities, will light up the sky above Toyota Field, amazing fans of all ages.

"The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to host Celebrate Madison at Toyota Field for the second consecutive year," Trash Pandas Executive Vice President Lindsey Knupp said. "The support from the local community has been incredible for years and we look forward to bringing everyone together at Toyota Field for this special event."

The first 300 people to enter through the gates will receive a free hot dog, soda, and ice cream. The James Clemens and Bob Jones High School drum lines will be performing throughout the evening. Guests can enjoy activities that range from face painting to lawn games, and a special section for guests ages 21 and older. Additionally, this year's event will feature a special touch, honoring a military family, sponsored by Signalink.

"Our goal with Celebrate Madison is to unite the community with our local businesses to promote the quality of life in the City of Madison. The Chamber is incredibly grateful for our sponsors and Board of Directors who have helped put this event together," said Michelle Epling, Executive Director of the Madison Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please visit www.celebratemadison.com.

