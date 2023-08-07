Shuckers Announce Addition of 1B Ernesto Martinez

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that 1B Ernesto Martinez has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin and has been added to the Shuckers' active roster.

With the Timber Rattlers, Martinez hit .268 in 67 games and exploded in July, hitting .366 with a .429 on-base percentage and a 1.002 OPS. Martinez was originally signed as an international free agent by the Brewers in 2017.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

