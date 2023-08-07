Jackson Chourio, Carlos Rodriguez Honored by Brewers

BILOXI, MS - Today, the Milwaukee Brewers announced that Shuckers' outfielder Jackson Chourio was named the Brewers' Minor League Co-Player of the Month and right-handed pitcher Carlos Rodriguez was named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. It marks the second straight month a Shuckers player has been honored by the Brewers, and the second time in 2023 that two Shuckers players have been honored in the same month. Wes Clarke was named the Minor League Co-Player of the Month for June, and Tyler Black and Justin Jarvis were named the April Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for the Brewers.

Over four starts in July, Rodriguez allowed two earned runs over 18.1 innings, a 0.98 ERA. He held opponents to a .152 (10-66) average and allowed one run or less in all four starts. Entering today, Rodriguez leads all Double-A pitchers in opponent's average, limiting them to a .183 clip on the year. He's also among the Double-A leaders in ERA (2nd, 2.79), strikeouts (T-5th, 118) and WHIP (7th, 1.14). Rodriguez was also named the Southern League Pitcher of the Month for July.

Rodriguez is currently the ninth-ranked prospect in the Brewers organization by Baseball America and the 10th-best by MLB Pipeline.

Chourio wrapped up one of his best seasons as a professional, helping lead the Shuckers' offense to a franchise record .386 on-base percentage, .510 slugging percentage and a .896 OPS during July. In July, Chourio was among the Double-A leaders in average (3rd, .388), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 14), home runs (T-4th, 6) and OPS (5th, 1.165). Chourio tallied a hit in 16 of 19 games, including multiple hits in 12 games. He tallied five straight multi-hit games from July 6-18, tying the Shuckers' franchise record.

The 19-year-old is currently three home runs away from becoming the first teenager in Double-A and Triple-A to record 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season since Delmon Young reached the mark with the Montgomery Biscuits in 2005. His 17 home runs on the season are the most by a teenager in Double-A since Young's 2005 season.

Chourio is currently the consensus top-ranked Brewers prospect and the second-best overall prospect by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

