Scott Blewett Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

Mississippi Braves pitcher Scott Blewett

PEARL, MS - Minor League Baseball today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Week Award winners for each of the 14 leagues in Major League Baseball's player development system. M-Braves pitcher Scott Blewett has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week.

Blewett pitched five shutout innings in two relief appearances this past week against Montgomery. On Tuesday, the right-hander came out of the bullpen and tossed three scoreless innings with four strikeouts. He followed with two more scoreless innings on Sunday.

Since making a transition to the bullpen, Blewett has allowed two runs in 9 2/3 innings over four relief appearances. The 27-year-old is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 72 2/3 innings over 17 appearances, 13 starts, this season. He has 76 strikeouts to 29 walks with a 1.21 WHIP.

Atlanta signed Blewett as a Minor League Free Agent before the start of the season. This is his first season with the Atlanta Braves organization. Blewett was originally a second-round pick (56th overall) by the Kansas City Royals in 2014.

The M-Braves return home on August 15 for a six-game home series against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. The homestand features great promotions including a Spencer Strider Bobblehead Giveaway and Post-Game Fireworks.

Fans can purchase tickets and view the promotional schedule at mississippibraves.com.

