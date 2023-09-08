Werner's Career Night Propels Fireflies to 11-7 Win

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies were able to take Friday's game 11-7 over the Pelicans behind a six-RBI performance from Trevor Werner at Pelicans Ballpark.

Columbia went ahead for good in the sixth inning. Dionmy Salon hit a one out single to knock Koen Moreno out of the game. Next, Luis Martinez-Gomez walked Daniel Vazquez and Spencer Nivens to load the bases for Trevor Werner. Werner smoked his eight homer of the season on the first pitch he saw, this time, a grand slam over the scoreboard at Pelicans Ballpark to push Columbia to an 8-5 lead.

Werner finished the night with six RBI. He's the first Fireflies player to drive in six RBI since Kale Emshoff did so August 11, 2021 vs the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

The Fireflies got some insurance in the seventh. Jared Dickey was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a wild pitch and then moved from second to home on a wild pitch that resulted in a walk to Dionmy Salon, giving Columbia a 9-5 lead.

After the Pelicans scored a pair in the seventh, Columbia matched them in the top of the eighth. Trevor Werner hit an infield single and Daniel Vazquez came around on a throwing error from the second baseman Pedro Ramirez. Later in the inning, Werner scored on a throwing error from Pelican's reliever Jose Romero, who tried to pick-off Brett Squires which gave Columbia their 11th and final run of the ball game.

In the first inning, the Fireflies gave the Pelicans an extra out and they took advantage, cracking the score column first Friday night. Brian Kalmer roped an RBI double to shallow center field to score Brett Bateman, who reached on a fielding error from shortstop Daniel Vazquez to give the Pelicans a 1-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach stayed in control in the bottom of the third with a four spot thanks to two homers. First, Pedro Ramirez roped his eighth homer of the season inside the left field foul pole to score Brett Bateman and Jefferson Rojas to go up 4-3. Later, Jonathan Long clobbered a two out blast to take a 5-3 lead.

Columbia took their first lead of the game in the top of the third. Dionmy Salon and Wilmin Candelario both made it aboard to start the inning before Daniel Vazquez loaded the bases thanks to a walk. Spencer Nivens hit a sacrifice fly to score Salon and get Columbia on the board. Next, Trevor Werner lined a single to right, scoring Candelario and Vazquez to give Columbia a 3-1 lead.

After trailing again, Jared Dickey hit a one out triple in the fourth to allow Wilmin Candelario to send a sacrifice fly to right to score Dickey and cut Myrtle Beach's lead to 5-4.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark tomorrow at 6:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-4, 4.83 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and the Pelicans counter with RHP Koen Moreno (7-2, 2.54 ERA).

