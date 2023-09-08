Woodies Make it Two in a Row

September 8, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







In game three of the series between the Augusta GreenJackets and the Down East Wood Ducks, the GreenJackets were the first to jump on the board with a solo home run by Compton against Woodies starter Montalvo. The Woodies responded in the bottom of the second against GreenJackets starter Frey with a home run of their own as Hurdle walked to reach base before Calarco blasted off for a 2-run shot to center, taking the Woodies ahead 2-1. The GreenJackets quickly tied it back up in the top of the third with a two out double from Magee and Grady driving Magee in on a RBI single.

The fourth and fifth innings went scoreless as relievers started to enter the game for both sides after short stints from the starters. The Woodies were the only ones to reach scoring position in these two innings. In the sixth, the Woodies plated two runs against the GreenJackets reliever McDonough as Figuereo and Moller reached with one out singles, advancing up one base on a passed ball before a fielder's choice was smoked at the first baseman, who came home on the play to try and gun down Figuereo at the plate, where he was safe and the ball got away for Moller to score, putting the Woodies up 4-2. Thomas Ireland finished out the game after opening the top of the sixth inning, keeping the GreenJackets scoreless as he took the 2 run lead to the end of the game for a 4-2 Woodies win.

The Wood Ducks (66-58) and Augusta GreenJackets (60-68) play game four tomorrow, September 8th, with the Woodies leading the series at 2-1, as the first pitch is set for 7pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Mother Earth Friday for $4 Mother Earth drafts and Fireworks presented by WNCT9.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Tues-Fri - 10am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.