Hillcats Edged by Cannon Ballers, 1-0

Lynchburg struggled to find their bats as they fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Friday night by a score of 1-0.

It was the second time the Hillcats have been shut out this series. The game also featured an hour-and-a-half long rain delay as the game headed to the bottom of the seventh inning.

It was a pitcher's duel for the entirety of the ballgame. Lynchburg was held hitless until the bottom of the fifth inning, while Alonzo Richardson pitched a gem of his own. He finished with seven innings of scoreless baseball.

As he was leaving the mound, the lightning began to flash, and the game went into a delay as rain entered the area. After an hour and a half, the game resumed.

Kannapolis would put a run on the board in the top of the eighth inning when Wilber Sanchez would double home Ryan McCarthy to put the Cannon Ballers out in front. Lynchburg could not respond as they fell to guarantee Kannapolis a series split.

The Hillcats and Cannon Ballers will face off for game five at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

