Whiting Placed on IL; Pena Activated from Development List
September 8, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of RHP Blake Whiting (as of 9/7) on injured list and the activation of RHP Jeison Pena from the development list.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with five on the injured list and one on the development list.
In summary:
9/8: RHP Blake Whiting placed on injured list (as of 9/7)
9/8: RHP Jeison Pena activated from development list.
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
