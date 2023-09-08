Whiting Placed on IL; Pena Activated from Development List

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of RHP Blake Whiting (as of 9/7) on injured list and the activation of RHP Jeison Pena from the development list.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with five on the injured list and one on the development list.

In summary:

9/8: RHP Blake Whiting placed on injured list (as of 9/7)

9/8: RHP Jeison Pena activated from development list.

