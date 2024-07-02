Wenninger Flourisher in 5-1 Win Against Tortugas

July 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets led wire-to-wire in a 5-1 victory against the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Mets starting pitcher Jack Wenninger was stellar, matching his season high with 7.0 innings pitched. He scattered seven hits, allowed just one run, walked two and struck out five. Wenninger threw 99 pitches, the most in a game by a Mets pitcher this year.

Wenninger pitched out of trouble in high leverage situations. He stranded seven runners, including six in scoring position with the Mets leading either 2-0 or 2-1. He struck out Sammy Stafura on his 99th pitch to strand the tying run at third base and the go-ahead run on second base in the seventh inning.

The Mets scored their first run in the first inning on a two-out RBI single by Colin Houck.

Boston Baro hit another two-out RBI single off Daytona starter Brian Edgington in the third inning to put the Mets up 2-0.

The Tortugas scored their loan run in the fifth inning on a RBI double by Johnny Ascanio to make it 2-1. Ascanio was thrown out on a relay throw from A.J. Ewing to Marco Vargas to Baro a third base trying to stretch it to a triple.

The Tortugas threatened to tie the game in the eighth inning. They had runners at first and third base with one out. Mets reliever Jeremy Peguero struck out Malvin Valdez and got Yassel Pino to pop out to end the threat.

The Mets scored three insurance runs in the ninth inning. Yohairo Cuevas laced RBI ground rule double to make it 3-1. Pinch runner Kevin Villavicencio and Cuevas both scored later in the inning on separate wild pitches from Drew Pestka for the final runs of the night.

Juan Arnaud polished off the ninth inning with a game-ending double play in a non-save situation.

Houck went 2 for 3 with a pair singles, a walk and a RBI.

Jose Hernandez was 2 for 4 with a double.

The Mets (4-7, 26-51) and Tortugas (5-5, 36-40) play the third game of their series on Wednesday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.