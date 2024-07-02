Tampa Postpones Game Against Lakeland

July 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Lakeland Flying Tigers has been postponed due Lightning and wet field conditions. The make-up game from tonight will be made up as part of a doubleheader, tomorrow, July 3rd, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00pm. Game two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be 7 innings in regulation.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for all fans attending the game. The Tarpons will still hand out 1000 apple pies upon entry at the gate, while supplies last.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2024 Tarpons regular season home game. Post-game firework shows are scheduled for July 3rd (Independence Day Celebration) and September 7th (Fan Appreciation Night).

Please email with the game date you would like to exchange your tickets.

