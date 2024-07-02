Blue Jays Bash Season-High 14 Runs to Route Threshers

CLEARWATER, FL - Most 4th of July fireworks shows don't begin until at least July 3rd. The Blue Jays put on their own early show Tuesday night at BayCare ballpark, tallying a season-high 14 runs on 15 hits, including two home runs, to take a 14-7 win over Clearwater.

The win boosts the Blue Jays to 5-5 in the second half and marks the club's third straight win.

Clearwater starter Luke Russo had Dunedin's number early, as the righty struck out six of the first seven batters he faced to open the game.

The tide turned for Dunedin in the third inning. Joey Votto opened the scoring with a two-RBI single. After Nic Deschamps reached on a fielders choice, Jean Joseph lined a three-run homer down the left field line to open up a 5-0 lead.

After three scoreless frames from Kendry Rojas - on rehab from High-A Vancouver - the Threshers crafted a response in the bottom of the fourth. After Dakota Kotowski lined an RBI single, Raylin Heredia picked up two RBIs on a triple to trim the lead to 5-3.

Rojas finished the night charged for three earned runs in four innings, collecting three strikeouts.

In the top of the fifth, Arjun Nimmala opened the inning with a single and Votto doubled, setting up Joseph with runners on second and third. He came through again, ripping an RBI double to push the advantage up to 7-3.

Dunedin busted the game open with a second five-run rally in the top of the seventh. After another Votto double, Tucker Toman laced his own RBI double to make it 8-3. Deschamps scored on a wild pitch, then Toman dashed home on an errant throw back to the pitcher to get Dunedin to double digits.

With Yeuni Munoz on first after a walk, Cristian Feliz continued the damage in a big way. The lefty scorched a two-run homer to right field, with an exit velocity of 116 MPH - the hardest hit ball in the Florida State League this season.

Gage Stanifer took over for Rojas on the mound and delivered three innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts. The lone run came in the bottom of the seventh, but Stanifer limited further damage by stranding the bases loaded.

Joseph collected an RBI single in the eighth to mark his sixth of the contest. Toman followed the act with his own RBI knock to grow the lead to 14-4.

Clearwater's Bryson Ware belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, but the scoring stopped there.

Dunedin will have the opportunity for a fourth straight win tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:30 in Clearwater. Blue Jays No. 1 prospect Ricky Tiedemann is scheduled to make his third rehab start with the Jays. Fans can listen to the hometown call for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

