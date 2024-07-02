Jupiter Shut Out By Palm Beach 2-0 On Tuesday Night

July 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (41-36, 5-6) were shut out by the Palm Beach Cardinals (43-33, 6-4) by a final score of 2-0. It is the sixth time that Jupiter has been shut out this season and the second time by Palm Beach with the first time being back on May 12th also in a 2-0 loss.

It was a pitchers' duel from the beginning of the ballgame between Hammerheads' starting pitcher Brandon White (L, 2-4) and Cardinals' starting pitcher Gerardo Salas (W, 5-4). Both teams were kept off the scoreboard through the first four innings.

In the top of the fifth inning, Palm Beach scored the first run of the ballgame. Jose Suarez led off with a double and tagged up to third base on a flyout from Chase Adkison. With one out, White threw a wild pitch to score Suarez from third base and Palm Beach took a 1-0 lead.

The score remained until the top of the eighth inning when Palm Beach added an insurance run. With runners at first and second base and two outs, Suarez drove in Johnfrank Salazar on an RBI single to make it a 2-0 Cardinals' lead. The Hammerheads would bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but failed to score in the ballgame as Jupiter was shut out by the 2-0 final score.

White finished his start with five innings pitched and allowed one run on three hits and struck out four batters. It was the longest start for White since May 9th when he threw six innings against Palm Beach for a no-decision. Ryan Ignoffo led the offense by finishing 2-for-5 at the plate with two of the five Jupiter hits in the ballgame.

For Palm Beach, Salas tossed six shutout innings with eight strikeouts on the mound and the Cardinals now lead the Florida State League with eight shutout victories. For Jupiter, it is the first time being shut out since June 20th against Clearwater when the Hammerheads lost 4-0 to close the first half of the 2024 season.

Jupiter looks to avoid being swept in this three-game series against Palm Beach for the first day of the MegaBash on Wednesday, July 3rd with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. After Wednesday's game, Jupiter will be the visiting team with Palm Beach being the home team for another three-game series. Click below to purchase your tickets for MegaBash. Postgame fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. or after the ballgame on both nights.

MEGABASH: Celebrate America's birthday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for MegaBash on July 3rd and 4th when the Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond. Click here to purchase tickets for Wednesday, July 3rd. Click here to purchase tickets for the July 4th game. Don't miss the biggest bash in Abacoa with fireworks going off after both games!

Silver Sluggers Program: Want to beat every early-bird special in Palm Beach County? Fans 55 and up can click here to become a member of the Silver Sluggers program which gets you a ticket to every Wednesday Florida State League game, a chance to win prizes in baseball bingo, an official Silver Sluggers T-shirt, a team store discount, and a free hot dog and soda at the ballpark.

Thirsty Thursday: All fans 21 and up can click here to become a part of Thirsty Thursdays at The Dean. For $75, fans get a reserved box seat to every Thursday Florida State League game and a special koozie which gets you access to $1, $2, and $3 drink specials.

Kids Club: Kids can click here take part in the best entertainment deal in Palm Beach County. For $30, members receive tickets to every Saturday Florida State League game, a free hot dog and soda at the game, an official Kids Club T-shirt, a team store discount, and a chance to run the bases after the game.

