Mets Hosting Tortugas for July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

July 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park on July 4th for the biggest and best Independence Day fireworks extravaganza on the Treasure Coast.

The Mets will host the Daytona Tortugas (Reds affiliate). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. The pyrotechnic display will light up the night sky shortly after the final pitch of the game. The forecast for gametime is promising with warm temperatures and very low chances of rain.

Great seats are still available. All seats for the July 4th game are assigned seating. The ticket office will open at noon on Thursday. It will also be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 3rd. Tickets are available 24/7 at stluciemets.com.

The three-game home stand will conclude with games against the Tortugas on Friday and Saturday.

Here is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the three-game home slate:

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-July 4th fireworks celebration with the biggest and best fireworks show on the Treasure Coast postgame.

-Special Jerseys: The Mets will wear patriotic red, white and blue jerseys that will be auctioned off to support Southeast Honor Flight. Fans can bid on the game-worn autographed jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction.

-Chad Durick Red, White and Boom Charity Softball Game: Gates open at 12:00 p.m. Game starts at 1:00 p.m. Home run derby at 3:30 p.m. Tickets to the Mets game also get fans into the charity softball game.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Specials: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 24 oz. fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game, a passholder card and exclusive access to Friday Family Fan Club events.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda.

Saturday - 4:10 p.m.

- Cornhole Classic: $40 for a team of two, includes a ticket to the game and a free beer. Guaranteed two games of cornhole. First place prize includes cash, a jersey and a night in the Mets suite. Runner up gets a Fan Shop gift card and tickets to future games. Tournament starts at 12:00 p.m. at the Corona Beach House in left field.

-$2 Specials: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 24 oz. fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

