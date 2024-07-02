Fernando Perez Named to All-Star Futures Game Roster

July 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Dunedin right-handed pitcher Fernando Perez has been named to the All-Star Futures Game Roster, announced by Major League Baseball on Tuesday. Perez, Toronto's No. 23 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will represent the Blue Jays in the annual prospect All-Star game on Saturday, July 13 at Globe Life Park.

Perez is the first active member of Dunedin's roster to be selected to the Futures Game since Francisco Rios in 2016.

A native of Nicaragua, Perez ranks top 10 in the Florida State League in multiple categories. In 13 starts, Perez has pitched to 3.60 ERA (9th in the FSL) and 1.04 WHIP (4th) with 76 strikeouts (5th).

Perez's most impressive skill may be his command, as the 20-year-old boasts a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Perez delivered the first-known immaculate inning by a Dunedin Blue Jay on June 21 against Daytona in the fifth inning.

The six-foot, three-inch hurler was signed by Toronto as an international free agent in January 2022. Perez was named a Florida Complex League All-Star last season, after turning in a 2.72 ERA.

The righty's next scheduled start before the Futures Game is Saturday, July 6 at 6:30 at TD Ballpark against Clearwater (subject to change). Tickets are available now on DunedinBlueJays.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.