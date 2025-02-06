Weekend Preview for February 7-9

February 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Chiefs play on the road tomorrow night against U.S. Division foe the Seattle Thunderbirds before returning home to host the B.C. Division-leading Victoria Royals Saturday night. The team is off Sunday, February 9, but the football Chiefs will be playing. Happy Super Bowl Sunday!

OSSIE OSSIE OSSIE... The Chiefs have returned 15-year-old forward Ossie McIntyre to his AEHL U18 team, the St. Albert Raiders. McIntyre, originally selected 7th -overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, scored his first WHL goal on Saturday against the Everett Silvertips bringing his scoring total to four points in six games. McIntyre has racked up 44 points in 29 games this season with the Raiders, including 20 goals and 24 assists.

HOW SWEEP IT IS... The Chiefs went 3-0-0-0 last weekend, defeating the Victoria Royals on Friday (5-1), the Everett Silvertips on Saturday (10-3), and the Vancouver Giants on Sunday (5-2). Over those three games, Spokane's top line of Andrew Cristall, Berkly Catton, and Shea Van Olm was dominant, posting 26 combined points and scoring 11 of the team's 20 goals over the weekend. Cristall (34-55-89, 1st), Catton (23-48-71, 8th) and Van Olm (39-30-69, 9th) are currently all within the league's top ten scorers, while Cristall has piled up a whopping 29 points on 8 goals and 21 assists since joining the Chiefs at the trade deadline on January 9. Van Olm's 39 goals lead the WHL, while his 14 power play goals are tied for second-most in the league. Catton and Cristall are both on nine-game point streaks.

CRISTALLIZED... Andrew Cristall's 11-point weekend earned him Tempo WHL Player of the Week honors on Monday. This is the third time the veteran has won the award this season, in addition to WHL Player of the Month honors in November. Cristall led all skaters with three goals and eight assists for 11 points in three games against Western Conference opponents. He has 34 goals and 55 assists for 89 points in just 38 games and is on a nine-game point streak that's seen him pile up eight goals and 21 assists. The Washington Capitals prospect is sitting on 143 goals and 226 assists for 369 career points in 229 games, in addition to 20 postseason points (5G-15A) in three trips to the WHL Playoffs.

COWBOY UP ... Spokane's starting netminder Dawson Cowan is having an exceptional season, as he leads the WHL in wins with 25 and has secured a career-high four shutouts this year. The 19-year-old boasts a 2.65 GAA and .910 SV% and is the third-best goalie in the league behind Harrison Meneghin of Medicine Hat (2.49 GAA, .903 SV%) and Jesse Sanche of Everett (2.55 GAA, .906 SV%). Cowan is eligible for this year's NHL Entry Draft.

YOUNG STARS... In addition to the Chiefs' dominant top line, forwards Chase Harrington, Coco Armstrong and Owen Martin are having strong sophomore seasons. Harrington, who is sixth in team scoring, has already surpassed his totals from last season with 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 total points over 49 games. He's also improved to +18 this season. After returning from injury in mid-November, Armstrong found his stride in January, posting six goals and three assists over 11 games to bring his season total to 16 points in 30 games. Martin, who was ranked 69th among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Service's Midterm Rankings, also recently returned from injury and has logged three points in the last three games. Martin has 16 points in 24 games (5G-11A). Rookie forward and third-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft Mathis Preston hasn't played since January 24 due to injury, but is expected to return soon. He has accumulated 14 goals and 20 assists in 40 games, good for T-11th in goals and 10th in assists all-time among Chiefs' 16-year-olds. He's currently ranked 8th among WHL rookies.

PLAYOFF PUSH... Spokane (33-16-0-0) is currently third in the Western Conference and second in the U.S. Division behind the Conference-leading Everett Silvertips (36-8-4-3). The Chiefs have 66 points to Everett's 79 with two games in hand. Spokane has 18 regular season games remaining on the schedule and will face the Silvertips twice more - on Wednesday, March 12 and Sunday, March 16 (both home games). This season, the Chiefs are 3-1-0-0 against Everett and have won their last three-straight match-ups against their divisional foe. The first eight teams in the Conference standings will go on to the playoffs.

EYES FORWARD... The Chiefs travel to the west side of the state tomorrow to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in their fourth of six match-ups this season. So far, Spokane is 3-0-0-0 against Seattle and hasn't faced the 'Birds since December 13 (4-3). On Saturday, the Chiefs return home to face the B.C. Division-leading Victoria Royals. The teams last faced each other on January 31, when the Chiefs came away with a 5-1 win to wrap up the month. It's the Coca-Cola Berkly Catton Bobblehead Giveaway! The first 2,000 fans through the doors will receive a Berkly Catton bobblehead courtesy of Coca-Cola. Next Saturday, February 15 (vs Tri-City) is the annual Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Inland Imaging. The team will wear special Chiefs Fight Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned off on the main concourse during the game to benefit Every Woman Can PNW, a local grassroots organization of volunteer advocates that supports cancer survivors. The first 5,000 fans through the doors will get a jersey rally towel courtesy of Inland Imaging.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.