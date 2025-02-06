Weekend Preview: February 7th-8th

February 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria B.C. - This weekend, the Victoria Royals hit the road to face the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center, puck drop is set for 7:05 on Friday, February 7. The team will travel to Spokane to match up against the Chiefs the following night, February 8, at 6:05 pm.

Friday's contest will be the last meeting between the Royals and Americans this regular season, with Victoria holding a 2-0-1-0 record over the U.S. side. Their last meeting came on Jan. 11 and saw the Royals win 6-2. Four Royals players recorded multi-point performances, with Brandon Lisowsky leading the way with two goals and a helper.

The Royals are currently riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak, boosted by a two-game sweep of the Kelowna Rockets earlier in the week. The series began with a 7-3 victory on Tuesday, Feb. 4, followed by a 5-2 win the next night. Cole Reschny tallied six points (2 goals, 4 assists) across both games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Markus Loponen - In just his first season with the Royals, Loponen, 18, has recorded 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 48 outings. The native of Oulu, Finland, currently sits 13th in scoring among Import players this season and netted a powerplay goal during the team's 7-3 win over the Rockets on Tuesday.

TRI-CITY

Brandon Whynott - The 20-year-old veteran who hails from Langley, B.C., has been a key piece for the Americans this season. In 49 outings, the winger has posted 50 points-tying with Jake Sloan for the team lead-and has netted 22 goals with 28 helpers. Whynott has posted career-highs in points, goals, and assists this season.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (29W-14L-3OTL-5SOL-TP66) - 2nd in Western Conference

TRI-CITY - (24W-20L-4OTL-1SOL-TP53) - 7th in Western Conference

SPOKANE - (33W-16L-0OTL-0SOL-TP66) - 3rd in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

February, 7 @ TC - 7:05 pm

February, 8 @ SPO - 6:05 pm

February, 14 v. VAN - 7:05 pm

February, 15 @. VAN - 7:00 pm

February, 17 v. EVT - 3:05 pm

