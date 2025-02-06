Rockets Drop Hard Fought Battle With Royals

February 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets fought hard on Wednesday night in Victoria but fell 5-2 to the Royals. Hiroki Gojsic and Jakub Stancl scored for the Rockets in the loss.

Scoring didn't get started until the second period when Hayden Moore would score his 13th of the season to put the Royals up 1-0. The Royals would add to their lead when Kenta Isogai potted his 22nd and Escalus Burlock nabbed the game winner with his sixth of the campaign.

Kelowna would battle back and get within two as Hiroki Gojsic scored a beauty off a stretch pass from Jacob Henderson before Jakub Stancl would blast his 19th of the season from the top of the face off dot to make it a one goal game.

Kelowna had chances in the third period to tie the game, but Brandon Lisowsky would score of the power play and Teydon Trembecky scored into the empty net for a 5-2 Royals victory.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Victoria outshot Kelowna 38-33

Kelowna went 0/1 on the power play while Victoria went 1/4

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now return home for a pair of weekend home games against the Prince George Cougars on Friday and the Tri-City Americans on Saturday in their RE/MAX presents Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

