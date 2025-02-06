Preview: Americans vs Royals - February 7, 2025
February 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Royals
Friday, February 7, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: Savin Virk completed his first career WHL hat trick with the overtime winner on Tuesday, lifting the Tri-City Americans to a 4-3 win over the Prince George Cougars. Cruz Pavao also scored for Tri-City while Lukas Matecha made 39 saves for his 19th win of the season. The victory snapped Tri-City's four-game losing streak on home ice.
VS VICTORIA: Tonight is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Americans and Royals. The two teams opened the 2024-25 season against each other and both picked up a 5-4 overtime win in Victoria that weekend. The last meeting took place January 11 at the Toyota Center, a 6-2 Royals win.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals
Brandon Whynott (22-28-50) Cole Reschny (20-47-67)
Jake Sloan (18-32-50) Brandon Lisowsky (34-26-60)
Max Curran (16-34-50) Kenta Isogai (22-36-58)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals
Power Play - 15.2% (26-for-171) Power Play - 28.8% (55-for-191)
Penalty Kill - 80.2% (146-for-182) Penalty Kill - 75.1% (130-for-173)
Around the Concourse:
Section J: Marimba Band
Jersey Auction: Jake Sloan #15 Blue
Gesa Autograph Booth: Due to team travel immediately following the game, there will be no post-game autograph session.
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
