Preview: Americans vs Royals - February 7, 2025

February 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Royals

Friday, February 7, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: Savin Virk completed his first career WHL hat trick with the overtime winner on Tuesday, lifting the Tri-City Americans to a 4-3 win over the Prince George Cougars. Cruz Pavao also scored for Tri-City while Lukas Matecha made 39 saves for his 19th win of the season. The victory snapped Tri-City's four-game losing streak on home ice.

VS VICTORIA: Tonight is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Americans and Royals. The two teams opened the 2024-25 season against each other and both picked up a 5-4 overtime win in Victoria that weekend. The last meeting took place January 11 at the Toyota Center, a 6-2 Royals win.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Brandon Whynott (22-28-50) Cole Reschny (20-47-67)

Jake Sloan (18-32-50) Brandon Lisowsky (34-26-60)

Max Curran (16-34-50) Kenta Isogai (22-36-58)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Power Play - 15.2% (26-for-171) Power Play - 28.8% (55-for-191)

Penalty Kill - 80.2% (146-for-182) Penalty Kill - 75.1% (130-for-173)

Around the Concourse:

Section J: Marimba Band

Jersey Auction: Jake Sloan #15 Blue

Gesa Autograph Booth: Due to team travel immediately following the game, there will be no post-game autograph session.

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

