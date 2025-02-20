Weekend Preview 2/21-2/22

February 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves return home Friday, Feb 21. and Saturday, Feb 22. to take on the Odessa Jackalopes for the final two games of their regular season series. Entering this weekend, the Ice Wolves have won five straight games against the Jackalopes, three in Odessa and two in Albuquerque. Ethan Hull continues to lead the Ice Wolves in assist (20) and points (30) while Andy Earl leads the team in goals with 14. Odessa continues to lean on their returners to lead the way as Marcus Fechko has the team lead in assists (27) and points (41). Kowin Belsterling is the leader in goals with 16. The Ice Wolves will also be celebrating Tunnel to Towers this weekend with specialty, fully embroidered, jerseys and a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning 8:00am-10:30am that will include, pancakes and bacon, a free public skate from 8:45-9:45, and a special appearance by the NAHL Ice Wolves band. Any donations made will go directly to Tunnel to Towers as well as the proceeds from the jersey auction that is currently live on DASH Auctions. You can bid on the jersey's now at this link: https://fans.winwithdash.com/auction/67915627ac3ade00080d09b0

Both games this weekend will start at 6:30pm MT and be available on NATV.

