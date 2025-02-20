Warriors Back After Final Break, Take on IceRays for Final Time this Season

February 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are back in action at the Blazers Ice Centre this weekend for their final series vs the Corpus Christi IceRays. Coming off of their final "off-weekend" of the year, Oklahoma begins a stretch of 7 straight weekends of games, looking to make a final push at the playoffs. Currently, Oklahoma sits in last place in the South Division, but are only 9 points out of a playoff spot. With 28 points left for grabs, there is still time, albeit not a lot, for the Warriors to make that push.

A great way to start that playoff push? A sweep or split of this weekend's series with 3rd place Corpus Christi. The IceRays come to town with a 28-14-1-2 record and 59 points in the South Division. Despite the record difference between the two teams, Oklahoma won the last meeting in a thrilling 7-6 shootout victory, however, the season series record is 4-2 Corpus Christi. It is First Responders Weekend at the Blazers Ice Centre as the Warriors are welcoming all first responders to both games for free this Friday and Saturday night. This weekend marks the stretch of a 3-series, 6-game homestand for Oklahoma spanning until March 7th and 8th. During that time, the Warriors will be celebrating Mardi Gras Weekend on the 28th and 1st, and Native American Heritage Night on the 7th and 8th. Both weekends, the Warriors will be sporting custom specialty sweaters.

The final home weekend of the season will take place on March 21st and 22nd, as the Warriors face the LoneStar Brahmas for the final time. Tickets are still available for all upcoming weekends, but hurry, select games have limited options available. You can purchase tickets at OklahomaWarriors.com to secure your seats.

