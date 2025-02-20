Weekend Preview Versus New Jersey

February 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks are closing out their season series against the New Jersey Titans this weekend, as they return to Danbury following a seven-game road trip. Their last game at home was against the Titans, yet it ended with a final score of 6-4 in favor of New Jersey. Danbury is also looking for a crucial four points in their playoff push.

Looking at the Titans, their most recent series ended in a sweep of the Elmira Aviators, with a regulation score of 3-2 on both nights. This sweep has also formed the bulk of their current three-game win streak, which started in their series split against New Hampshire. New Jersey also has the second-best power play in the league, yet it has seemingly struggled in their last five games, with the Titans going 1/14 on the man advantage. The last time the Titans collided with the Hat Tricks, New Jersey would sweep the weekend and go 5/7 on the power play across the series.

As for the Hat Tricks, we are coming off of a weekend sweep that ended in favor of our division rival, the Maine Nordiques, to cap off our seven-game road trip. Their record on the trip would not be pleasing, going 2-4-1-0 in the trip that spanned across four states in the northeastern United States. Danbury's power play is ranked fifth in the league, with a 21.52% success rate, went 5/22 in the seven game road trip. Going into this weekend, four of our players had the opportunity to play in the Top Prospects Tournament, in which Niko Tournas would score a tournament-leading four goals in two games played. The UNH commit netted a hat trick in game two for his squad, breaking records for Hat Tricks in said tournament.

The four-game homestand starts tomorrow February 21 at 7:00 p.m. here at the Danbury Ice Arena. You can purchase tickets at the door for $10 or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

