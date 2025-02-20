Blanton Commits to Bowdoin College

February 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







Johnstown Tomahawks forward, Sam Blanton has announced his commitment to play collegiate hockey at Bowdoin College.

"I am super excited to continue my career at Bowdoin College," said Carrollton, TX native Blanton. "I want to thank God, my parents, all the coaches who have helped me along the way, my billets, and my teammates for pushing me to be the best version of myself. Without them, none of this would be possible. I'm super excited for this next step in my career, and I can't wait to finish this season out and pursue a Robertson Cup with the Tomahawks."

In his debut season with the Johnstown Tomahawks, forward Sam Blanton has made a strong impact, contributing 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points across 44 games. Before joining Johnstown, Blanton played the 2023-24 season with the New Jersey Rockets, where he was a key offensive player, registering 22 goals and 29 assists for 51 points in 47 games. His junior hockey experience also includes time with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL, as well as the El Paso Rhinos and Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL.

"I couldn't be happier or more excited for Sam as he takes this incredible step in his journey-committing to play hockey and further his education at Bowdoin College," said Johnstown Tomahawks Head Coach and General Manager, Jared Kersner. "His dedication, hard work, and passion for the game have led him to this well-earned opportunity. I have no doubt he will continue to thrive, both on the ice and in the classroom."

Blanton will join former Johnstown Tomahawks Hunter Fetterolf and Jacob Osborne in Brunswick, Maine, as a member of the Bowdoin Polar Bears.

