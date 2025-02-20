Norsemen Look to Extend Win Streak

The St. Cloud Norsemen are winners of three straight and are set to host the Minnesota Mallards Friday night and travel to Austin to take on the Bruins Saturday. The Norsemen are 4-1 against the Mallards and are 2-5 against the Bruins this year. Kyle Miller is on a seven-game point streak piling up 15 points (4G 11A) in that span. Tyler Wishart also has a point in seven straight racking up 13 points (5G 8A). St. Cloud is 8-2 in their last ten games and remain one point behind Aberdeen for the final playoff spot in the Central. Puck drop is 7 pm at the MAC on Friday and 7:05 in Austin on Saturday. Get your tickets at the door or online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com and catch all the action on NAHLTV.com

