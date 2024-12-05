Weekend Preview 12/6-12/7

December 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves travel to Greeley, CO for the season's first matchup against the Grit starting a stretch of five games in a row between the teams. Last season the Ice Wolves won 11 out of 12 games in the regular season series. Since then, the Grit have hired a new head coach and have added some familiar faces to Ice Wolves fans. Kennan Reyelts and Carson Pavlowich, who were both on the NA3HL Ice Wolves last year, have become a mainstay for the Grit this season. For the Grit, George Poirer leads the team in points with 15, Poirer is tied with Lucca Ori for the team lead with 10 assists each, William Johnson leads the team in goals with six. The Ice Wolves are led by Ethan Hull in assists (11) and points (18). Bryce Johnson is leading the team with eight goals.

The Ice Wolves and Grit will battle Friday night at 7:05pm MT and Saturday afternoon at 4:05pm MT. Both games will be available on NATV by selecting away audio.

