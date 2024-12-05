Austin Kicks off December Slate with Home and Home against St. Cloud

AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins (16-5-1-2) open up the month of December with a home and home series against the St. Cloud Norsemen (12-7-1-2) on Friday December 6th and Saturday December 7th. The Bruins look to extend their 14-game point streak that began back on October 19th with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Norsemen.

Austin comes off of a three-game Thanksgiving week performance that saw the Black and Gold finish November earning five of six points with an overtime win over North Iowa, a shootout loss to the Mallards, and a 4-1 victory against St. Cloud. The three wins cap off a November that saw the Bruins post an impressive 8-0-1-2 record, a mark that pushed the team to sole possession of second place in the Central Division.

Second year Bruin Alex Laurenza led the way in November, netting 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points, helping the Toronto native to be named NAHL Forward of the Month. Laurenza leads the Bruins in goals (19) and assists (21) all while leading the entire NAHL with 40 points. Laurenza is currently on his own 14 game point streak, with 15 goals, 14 assists and 29 points since October 19th.

Laurenza's line mates Luc Malkhassian and EJ Paddington have also been on a tear during the team's point streak. Paddington, who missed the start of the streak against St. Cloud, heated up during November, posting a 6-11-17 clip. Malkhassian has scored a point in 11 of the Black and Gold's last 14 games with five goals, 15 assists and 20 points.

Since Devin Rustlie was called up to the USHL, Jack Solomon has stepped up between the pipes. The UMass-Lowell commit has won five of his last six appearances since Rustlie's departure, with his only loss in the shootout after subbing in halfway through Friday's loss to the Mallards. Solomon comes off his first NAHL Central Division Star of the Week performance, going 2-0-0-1 last week stopping 61 of 62 shots faced and posting his first career shutout.

The Bruins drop the puck at 7:05 pm on Friday night at Riverside Arena for Hockey For Her Night against the Norsemen. Tickets for the game can be found by visiting tickets.austinbruins.com.

The team hits the road Saturday for a 6:30pm puck drop in St. Cloud.

