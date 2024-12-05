Weekend Preview Versus New Hampshire

The Hat Tricks head back to Hooksett for their second weekend series against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings to kick off their month-long road trip in December. Danbury took the holiday weekend to refresh themselves physically following a crushing weekend sweep handed to them by Maryland. The team has also seen two free-agent signings and three trades in a week starting on Wednesday, November 27.

The last time these two teams faced each other this season, New Hampshire swept the series, outscoring the Hat Tricks 15-8 in both games combined. However, the second game against the Mountain Kings was the Hat Tricks' best effort against the team so far this season, as they grabbed a point via a 6-5 overtime loss. The contest saw Hat Tricks defenseman Ryan Lukko score his first two goals of the season, along with forward Joey Anderson who scored his first NAHL goal. Mountain Kings forward Jack MacDonald had a stunning performance on the weekend, grabbing five total points, including his hat trick in their 9-2 victory.

During the holiday break, Danbury made several moves as the first third of the season concludes to hopefully make up some points to get into a playoff spot. The first move was the signing of goaltender Lukáš Fürsten, who played in 19 games for the Hat Tricks last season. The second move was a trade with the Corpus Christi Ice Rays to obtain defenseman Gavin O'Hara in exchange for a 2025 5th round pick. The third move sent defensemen Anthony White, Andrew Horn, and Drew Jensen to Elmira in exchange for forwards Kai Elkie and Alexis Billequey. The fourth move sent assets to Rochester in exchange for defenseman Chance Uzzell and forward Andrew Gibbons. The fifth and final move was the signing of defenseman Svante Strandberg, who started his season in the OJHL with the Burlington Cougars.

Head Coach Lenny Caglianone had this to say when asked about the potential motive for the locker room heading into this weekend.

https://www.hattricksnahl.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/Cags-Corner-NWH-Segment.mp4

You can catch al the action on NATV, with Friday night's matchup being set for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop. Followed by Saturday the seventh, which is slated for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, special articles, and more.

