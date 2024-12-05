Wranglers Help Give Back to Military Charities

December 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Wranglers were busy in the month of November helping collect donations and raise money for veterans and military based charities in the Texas Panhandle.

On Tuesday morning, Wranglers players helped drop off supplies, donations, and money that were raised during the team's Pack the Bus campaign at Another Chance House in downtown Amarillo. In early November, the Wranglers launched their Pack the Bus campaign in effort to help raise money and gather donations for charities around the Texas Panhandle. For the first run of the campaign, the Wranglers partnered with Another Chance House, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans in need of shelter; in an effort to give back to veterans in the Panhandle ahead of Veterans Day and Military Night. The team bus was parked at Jason Chafe's State Farm office off of I-40, where people could come and drop off donations in exchange for a ticket to the Wranglers game on Military Night. The Wranglers and Another Chance House are extremely grateful to those who brought donations in support of our veterans.

On Tuesday, the Wranglers helped drop off all the donations from the bus at Another Chance House. Another Chance House is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and homeless get back on their feet by providing them a home, and helping them transition back into a regular routine and lifestyle through various programs. With 18 properties within the span of about three city blocks, Another Chance House currently has 53 beds where they provide a positive path to a self-sufficient life for men who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Their program provides supportive services that encourage a man to overcome addiction; repay outstanding legal or social obligations; find employment and learn to live successfully with others. They are always accepting donations and looking for help - if you'd like to support them you can visit their website here.

The Wranglers have worked closely with organizations around the Texas Panhandle to support our military and veterans. Over the course of the last two years, the Wranglers have donated an estimated $7,000 to the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation and $2,600 to Another Chance House, including proceeds of the jersey auction from Military Night on November 8th. On Military Night, the Wranglers gave away tickets to the game to those with military ID for free. The organization also works with VetTix to give free tickets to veterans throughout the course of the season, giving an estimated value of around $100,000 in tickets to veterans since their inception in 2021.

The team and its players showed support for our local veterans by helping out downtown for Vetsgiving, assisting volunteers feed local veterans and their families a nice Thanksgiving dinner. Players helped serve tables, greeted veterans and their families, handed out tickets, and cleaned up after the event to show their appreciation.

"Being a local sports team gives us the great privilege of using our platform to serve our community," said team Owner & President Austin Sutter. "We are humbled by the sacrifices the brave men and women of our military make to provide us with the freedom to live, serve, and thrive in this great country."

Along with their charitable contributions, the Wranglers have had multiple players commit to military based academies. Goaltender Carter Clafton currently plays for and is enrolled at Air Force, and defenseman Pierce Patterson and forwards Ben and Jack Ivey are all playing and enrolled at Army West Point.

"Thank you to our amazing fans and players for their generous donations of time, money, and goods to support our military community," said Sutter. "None of this would be possible without the incredible support of our local partners: Jason Chafe State Farm, 9th Inning Brews & Bites, Looby Homes, David's Electric, Billy Max RV, and VietNAHL."

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.