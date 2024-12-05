Wilderness Head to Janesville to Kick off Brief December Schedule

Only four games remain in the 2024 portion of this season's schedule for the Minnesota Wilderness and two will be this weekend in Janesville, WI. The Wilderness and Janesville Jets will meet for the first time this season in a 2-game series Friday and Saturday at the Janesville Arena.

The last squad both teams faced this season was the Springfield Jr. Blues. Janesville (6-13-3) did not play last weekend but hosted the Jr. Blues on Nov. 22-23. The Jets split that series, with Janesville winning game 1, 6-1 and Springfield capturing game 2, 3-0.

Minnesota (10-13-3) took on Springfield last weekend and also completed a split. Springfield was victorious Friday, 4-3, while the Wilderness won in a shootout on Saturday, 2-1.

Both games this weekend are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. CST.

Media: Both games will be available on NAHLTV.com

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent

1 Wisconsin 25 41 1 game (Sat.) vs. Anchorage

2 Anchorage 23 33 1 game (Sat.) @ Wisconsin

3 Fairbanks 21 32 2 games @ Chippewa

4 Springfield 22 25 2 games vs. Kenai River

4 Chippewa 24 25 2 games vs. Fairbanks

6 Wilderness 26 23 2 games @ Janesville

7 Kenai River 25 21 2 games @ Springfield

8 Janesville 22 15 2 games vs. Wilderness

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Wilderness 88 99 24 for 124 (19.4%) 19 for 99 (80.8%)

Janesville 54 81 6 for 68 (8.8%) 19 for 84 (77.4%)

