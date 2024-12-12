Weekend Preview 12/13-12/15
December 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves welcome the Colorado Grit to Albuquerque for the first time this season Friday Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15. Both teams met in Greeley, CO last weekend Dec. 6 and 7 where the Grit won both games against the Ice Wolves. The Ice Wolves will look to bounce back at home while wearing their Christmas Sweater Jerseys as well as hosting their second annual teddy bear toss game on Sunday, Dec. 15. Ethan Hull leads the Ice Wolves in assists (11) and points (18) while Bryce Johnson leads the way in goals with eight. The Grit are led by George Poirier with 7 goals and 17 points, he is also tied for the team lead in assists with Lucca Ori with 10. This weekend will complete a five-game stretch between the south division rivals out of their 12 in the season series.
All three games this weekend will be available on NATV. Friday and Saturday at 6:30pm MT and Sunday at 2:00pm MT.
