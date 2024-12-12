NM Ice Wolves to Wear Special Christmas Sweater Jerseys Benefiting PB&J Family Services

December 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release









New Mexico Ice Wolves Christmas Sweater jerseys

(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves © today announced the team is continuing its efforts to connect with the community over the holidays with special Christmas Sweater themed jerseys with game worn jerseys available to collectors and fans via DASH Auctions with all proceeds benefiting Albuquerque based PB&J Family Services. The team will wear the jerseys for a three-game homestand running Friday-Sunday, December 13-15 at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque. The special Christmas sweater themed jerseys are sponsored by Old Town Advisors. The three-game weekend also features more fun opportunities for fans including Saturday's game with an ugly sweater contest with prizes and Sunday's game featuring the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

"PB&J is so grateful for the New Mexico Ice Wolves and their sweater jersey auction. The event is a fantastic opportunity to support a great cause with proceeds from the auction supporting PB&J Family Services and our initiatives, making a positive impact on the lives of children here in New Mexico," said Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director of PB&J Family Services. "It's heartwarming to see such enthusiasm and generosity, reminding everyone of the power of sports to bring people together for a greater good."

"The entire New Mexico Ice Wolves Organization loves our community and it's extra special to be able to help while also having a really fun time with our fans," said Stan E. Hubbard, owner of the New Mexico Ice Wolves Organization and Outpost Ice Arenas. "We encourage everyone to come out this weekend and bring their holiday spirit for some great ice hockey and also bring a heart for helping some truly great and meaningful community efforts from PB&J Family Services and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Teddy Bear Toss."

The Dash Auction for the Christmas Sweater jerseys opens Friday, December 13 at 4pm MT and will close on Sunday, December 15 at 9pm MT. Starting auction price is $125 with $25 increments and a buy now option at $500. To bid on an item you must create a Dash Auctions account by visiting https://web.dashapp.io/register, then download the app, sign in and you're set to place a bid to help PB&J Family Services and get a fun and unique holiday themed jersey. When the DASH Auction goes live jerseys will be available at: https://fans.winwithdash.com/auction/673baa6392ae9300082aa3d3

Adding to the fun of the weekend, Sunday's game will be the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss when fans bring teddy bears and other stuffed animals to toss onto the ice after the home team's first goal. Bernalillo County Sheriff Office Undersheriff Aaron Williamson will be on hand for a pregame faceoff and all teddy bears will collected and given to BCSO for deputies to provide to kids during difficult encounters during the holiday season. Saturday's game will also feature an ugly sweater contest for fans who wears an ugly sweater to the game with fun prizes available.

Ahead of the Friday, December 13 game, PB&J Family Services Executive Director Jennifer Thompson is scheduled to do a ceremonial puck drop while the Saturday, December 14 game features Dave Baland from Old Town Advisors with a pregame puck drop.

(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves © today announced the team is continuing its efforts to connect with the community over the holidays with special Christmas Sweater themed jerseys with game worn jerseys available to collectors and fans via DASH Auctions with all proceeds benefiting Albuquerque based PB&J Family Services. The team will wear the jerseys for a three-game homestand running Friday-Sunday, December 13-15 at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque. The special Christmas sweater themed jerseys are sponsored by Old Town Advisors. The three-game weekend also features more fun opportunities for fans including Saturday's game with an ugly sweater contest with prizes and Sunday's game featuring the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

All NAHL games are live on NATV through a monthly or annual subscription, there is also a pay-as-you-go option to pay per game. To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves please visit their NAHL Team Page or on social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com.

