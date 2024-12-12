Season's First Half to Close with Home Series vs. Kenai

December 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The two hottest teams in the NAHL's Midwest Division clash for two games this weekend in Cloquet. The Minnesota Wilderness and Kenai River Brown Bears share the division's longest winning streak at three games and enter the weekend with just two points separating them in the division standings.

Last weekend, the Brown Bears (11-13-3) completed a road sweep of the Springfield Jr. Blues - snagging an overtime victory Friday, 4-3, before winning the Saturday series-finale, 5-4.

The Wilderness (12-13-3) were also on the road last weekend and took home four points vs. the Janesville Jets, winning by scores of 5-1 and 7-2.

Minnesota and Kenai River met twice previously this season. The Wilderness won both contests in Soldotna, AK, 6-3 and 5-2, respectively, on Nov. 1 and 2.

Wilderness players will embark on their holiday break upon the completion of this weekend's games, as these will be the team's final two contests before January.

Both games in the Friday/Saturday series are set to begin at 7:15 p.m. at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Media: All games can be seen on nahltv.com

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent

1 Wisconsin 27 41 2 games @ Chippewa

2 Anchorage 25 37 2 games @ Janesville

3 Fairbanks 23 36 2 games @ Springfield

4 Wilderness 28 27 2 games vs. Kenai River

5 Springfield 24 26 2 games vs. Fairbanks

6 Chippewa 26 25 2 games vs. Wisconsin

6 Kenai River 27 25 2 games @ Wilderness

8 Janesville 24 15 2 games vs. Anchorage

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Kenai River 72 91 12 for 100 (12%) 26 for 121 (78.5%)

Wilderness 100 102 26 for 131 (19.9%) 20 for 102 (80.4%)

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.