Bruins Set to Close 2024 Home Schedule against North Iowa

AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins (18-5-1-2) gear up for a home-and-home series against the North Iowa Bulls (9-12-2-1) this weekend. The teams will clash Friday night at Mason City Arena before returning to Riverside Arena on Saturday for the Bruins' final home game of 2024.

The Bruins have dominated the season series, holding a perfect 2-0-0-0 record against the Bulls. Their last encounter on Thanksgiving night saw Austin secure a dramatic 1-0 overtime victory. Ashton Bynum sealed the win just 42 seconds into the extra frame, cleaning up a rebound off an Alex Laurenza shot. Goaltender Jack Solomon delivered a standout performance with 28 saves, earning his first shutout of the season.

The Black and Gold recorded their fourth weekend sweep of the season last week with a 5-0 shutout on Friday and a 2-1 shootout win on Saturday against the St. Cloud Norsemen.

Friday's contest, delayed by an hour and a half, saw the Bruins come out firing. Led by Luc Malkhassian's two-goal effort, Austin tallied three second-period goals to secure a dominant win. Solomon added 23 saves to his season total, marking his second shutout in a week.

Saturday night the Black and Gold struck just 58 seconds in thanks to the line of EJ Paddington, Malkhassian, and Laurenza. The Bruins were one period away from their third shutout in a week when St. Cloud's Tyler Wishart scored on the power play early in the third period, forcing the game into overtime and eventually a shootout.

In the shootout, Ryan Lund struck first, but St. Cloud's Wes Berg answered back. After six scoreless attempts, Zander Lipsett delivered a slick move in the seventh round to beat Beck Liden. Newcomer Carl Axelsson stood tall in net, denying the Norsemen's final attempt and clinching his first win as a Bruin.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are looking to snap a six-game losing streak. Since their Thanksgiving loss to Austin, North Iowa has managed just three points with three overtime or shootout losses, including a 4-3 OT defeat to Aberdeen last Friday.

Defensive woes have plagued North Iowa, with the team surrendering five or more goals in five of their last six outings. However, their offense has shown signs of life, averaging over four goals per game in their last three contests. Forward Sangyeob Kim leads the team with nine goals and has contributed six points in his last three games. Cole Wirun, the team's points leader with 23, has added four points over the same span.

Friday night's game will emanate from Mason City Arena in Iowa with puck drop scheduled for 7:10 pm. Saturday night's contest marks the last time the Bruins play at home in 2024 with puck drop at 7:05 pm from Riverside Arena.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be purchased by visiting tickets.austinbruins.com.

