Lynch Wins Star of the Week

December 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







At a time of year when darkness dominates our days, stars are illuminating the Minnesota Wilderness locker room. Stars of the week, that is.

Yet another Wilderness player has been named the Bauer Midwest Division Star of the Week. The NAHL Monday named Jakeb Lynch the latest to bring in the award. Lynch becomes the fourth forward on the Wilderness roster to win a star of the week and his award marks the 2nd time this season it has gone to a Wilderness player in back-to-back weeks. Zach Homer won the Midwest SOW for the week ending Dec. 1, while Payton Struck and Ferry Netusil won it in consecutive weeks in November.

Netusil has two SOWs on his resume this season, as he also won for the week ending Oct. 13.

Below is the release from NAHL.com which states Lynch claimed the award after a career-high seven-point weekend:

During Friday night's matchup with the Janesville Jets, he produced his second two-goal night of the season. He found the back of the net late in the third period with his first goal happening around the 15-minute mark, while his second goal happened with less than a minute on the clock. During Saturday night's affair, he scored a goal quickly in the second period. The '07 righty also produced three assists during that matchup. Thanks to his work on the ice, the Wilderness produced a sweep over the Janesville Jets.

The skater from the 'Cornhusker State' produced three goals, four assists, seven total points, and a +6 rating on the weekend. Thanks to those seven total points, he sits third on his squad with 21 total points on the season.

"Jakeb's performance not only this past weekend but the last few weeks has been really enjoyable to see. As a smaller skilled forward he knows how to find those scoring areas and arrive at the right time to finish them off," said the Minnesota Wilderness head coach, Zach Stepan. "My favorite part about his play is even though he is a smaller forward, a lot of his goals are coming around the net front because he is not afraid to get there. That's why he is being rewarded and also why he has been called up to the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL this week. We are rooting for him!"

The Wilderness return home this weekend for a 2-game series vs. the Kenai River Brown Bears. The games on Friday and Saturday nights are set to begin at 7:15 p.m.

