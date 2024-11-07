Weekend Preview 11/8-11/9

November 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves travel to El Paso, TX to take on the Rhinos Friday, Nov. 8 & Saturday, Nov. 9 for the first meeting of the season. Last season the Rhinos dominated the Ice Wolves winning nine of ten games of the season matchup, the lone Ice Wolves win came at home 8-0.

The Rhinos are led by Jacob Solano who leads the team in goals (8) and points (12). Paavo Hiltunen and Duke Gentzler lead the Rhinos in assists with 5. The Rhinos lean on Michael Manzi in between the pipes with 11 out of their 15 games played. Manzi has a 6-4 record with a 1.97GAA and .936SV%. The Ice Wolves are led by Bryce Johnson who leads the team in assists (8) and points (13) and is tied with Ethan Hull in goals (5). Jackson Fuller has led the Ice Wolves in between the pipes playing the majority of the games thus far. Gavin Schahn has contributed recently as well winning his last two games against the Oklahoma Warriors.

The Ice Wolves have started to turn the tide on their season seeing their first three game win streak of the season and have won 4 of their last 5 games. Both games this weekend will start at 7:00PM MT and will be available on NATV by selecting the away audio.

