Bruins Make the Weekend Trip to Aberdeen

AUSTIN, MINN. - Fresh off a three-point weekend against the Bismarck Bobcats, the Austin Bruins (9-5-0-1) hit the road for their first meeting of the season with the Aberdeen Wings (10-3-0-0).

The Bruins got into penalty trouble early on Friday against Bismarck, sending two to the penalty box just over five minutes into the first period. The Bobcats took advantage of the five on three power play, with Zane Rowan giving the visitors the league 7:06 into the first period.

Connor Beckwith and Luc Malkhassian combined for a pair of goals in the second period to give the Black and Gold the lead, one they wouldn't surrender the rest of the game. With a 2-1 lead entering the third period, Alex Laurenza added to his impressive streak with fifth goal in as many games to add some insurance just 1:06 into the third.

Bismarck didn't go down easy, with forward Alexandr Kim flying out of the penalty box to set up a beautiful passing play to bring the game to 3-2. Late in the period the Bobcats pulled goalie Kai Weigel, opening the door for Bruins captain Jackson Rilei to score his first career empty net goal. The Bruins win marked the first time this season the Bobcats lost in regulation.

Saturday saw highs and lows for Austin. After failing to convert on three first period power play opportunities, the Bruins allowed two unanswered goals to the Bobcats in the second period including a power play goal for Kim. The Bruins went a collective 0/6 on the power play on Saturday.

If there is one thing the Bruins have done well this season it is come from behind and Saturday was no exception. Ashton Bynum buried his first goal of the season on a pass from Beckwith at the 15 minute mark in the second period to make it a one goal game headed into the final period.

16 minutes into the third period, Head Coach Steve Howard was close to pulling his goalie before Nathan Williams hit a wrist shot from the blue line, beating Tomas Anderson for his first goal of the season, tying the game late. The game would remain tied through overtime and force the Bruins into their first shootout of the season, an affair they would fall 2-0 in, ultimately losing the game 3-2 to the Bobcats.

The Bruins head to Aberdeen to face the Wings for the first time this season, the last central division team the Black and Gold have yet to face. The Wings sit in third place in the central led by netminder Damon Cunningham who holds an 8-2 record on the season while boasting a 1.60 goals against average, good for fifth in the NAHL among goalies. The Bruins are just the second of the top five teams in the central division that the Wings have faced. The only other team, the second place St Cloud Norsemen, swept Aberdeen back on October 25th and 26rth, shutting them out in the latter.

Friday and Saturday's games emanate from the Odde Ice Center in Aberdeen at 7:15pm both nights. Both games will be streamed on NATV.

