Cerrato's Four Point Day Boosts Wranglers over Jackalopes 7-5

November 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - On Thursday morning in a high scoring affair, the Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Odessa Jackalopes at the Budweiser Bull Pen 7-5 in a thriller on Kids Day Game. Wranglers defenseman Sal Cerrato scored two goals and two assists to help lift his team to victory.

Amarillo and Odessa met for the first time on the season on Thursday morning in the 25th all-time meeting between the two clubs. Odessa started goaltender William Karphed in net, while the Wranglers turned to Will Lubimov who entered the matchup with a perfect 2-0 record on the season. Both teams were in search of a win to snap their losing streaks.

Odessa got on the board first 4:42 into the first period with a goal from Zach Benayon to take an early 1-0 lead. Benayon crashed the crease and batted in a loose puck for the score. The Jackalopes added to their lead 21 seconds later with a goal from Marcus Fechko to go up 2-0 early at the Bull Pen. With the roaring crowd of kids in attendance, the Wranglers were able to use it to their advantage and quickly turn the tide of momentum in their favor. 8:18 into the first period, Wranglers defenseman Sal Cerrato scored what would be the first of four unanswered goals from Amarillo to take a 4-2 lead by the end of the period. Cerrato stuffed in a loose puck on a rebound from Cru Hanas and Morley Phillips for the score. With 6:58 left in the period the Wranglers converted on the power play as Grayson Gerhard scored on a quick shot from the left side from Trace Day and Cerrato to tie it up at 2-2. A late steal and score from Morley Phillips with 1:44 to go put the Wranglers up 3-2, and another power play goal with 46.5 seconds left from Corson Maguire put the Wranglers up 4-2 at the end of the first period. Maguire's goal was assisted by Cerrato and Gerhard. Maguire and Gerhard both extended their current point streaks to 8 straight games with a point in the Wranglers big first period. After one period of play, Amarillo outshot Odessa 17-10.

The Jackalopes looked to climb back into the game in the second period after losing a grip on their early two goal lead. A goal from Jack L'Esperance 10:13 into the period helped their case and cut the Wranglers lead to 4-3. A snipe from Jacob Miller assisted by Cru Hanas with 5:17 remaining in the period restored the Wranglers two goal lead at 5-3, but the Jacks cut the deficit back to one as Charlie Smith scored a power play goal with 2:44 left in the second to make it a 5-4 game at the end of two periods of play. Through two periods the Wranglers outshot the Jacks 23-21.

With a one goal lead heading in to the third period the Wranglers looked to hang on and secure the win, but the Jackalopes had other plans. Odessa tied the game 8:49 into the third period as Gage Martell scored on the power play to make it a 5-5 game. Despite the Jacks scoring the tying goal, the Wranglers confidence did not waver as Sal Cerrato netted his second goal of the game from Maguire and Andrew Morton to put the Wranglers back on top just 19 seconds after Odessa tied the game. With the assist, Morton extended his point scoring streak to 7 games. An empty net goal from Grayson Gerhard sealed the deal at 7-5 to give the Wranglers their ninth win of the season.

In what was the Wranglers best day of the season offensively, their playmakers produced, as Cerrato (2g, 2a), Gerhard (2g, 1a), Phillips (1g,1a), Maguire, (1g,1a), and Hanas (2a) all recorded a multi-point game. Cerrato became the first Wrangler this season to record four points in a single game. Will Lubimov stopped 25/30 for his third NAHL victory improving to 3-0 on the season.

The Wranglers host the Jackalopes on Friday night for the second game of the two game set on Military Night. All veterans and active duty military get in for free. The Wranglers will be wearing Military themed specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Fans can get their tickets at panhandletickets.com or watch live on NATV. Doors open at 6:00 PM and puck drop is set for 7:15 PM.

