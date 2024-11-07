Weekend Preview vs Philadelphia

November 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans will face the Philadelphia Rebels in their next four games, beginning with a home and home series this weekend that starts in Middletown on Friday before heading down to South Jersey on Saturday. The Titans will welcome local veterans to the Middletown Sports Complex Friday night for Military Appreciation Night.

New Jersey and Philadelphia met each other three times in October, with the Titans taking the first two games with identical 5-3 scores, before the Rebels routed New Jersey at 7-1 last weekend. For the season, Philadelphia holds a record of 7-8-3 and currently sits in 6th place in the East Division, two points behind the Titans. New Jersey is in 4th place, with a record of 9-9-1, 4 points back of first place Maine.

The Rebels are led up front by Charlie Panchisin, who leads the team with 7 goals and 13 assists. His 20 points are tied for 8th overall in the NAHL. Beau Lane and Owen Crudale continue to split time in the Rebels' crease, with Crudale credited with 6 of Philadelphia's 7 wins. He stopped 33 of 34 shots last week in the Rebels' victory over the Titans.

Jack Hillier, recently named as the NAHL Forward.of the Month, has put up a pair of goals and assists against Philadelphia in their 3 games played. Overall, Hillier is 2nd in the league with 8 goals and 14 assists for 22 points. Captain Ryan Novo and Alex Papaspyropoulos, tied for 8th and 12th overall in points respectively, round out New Jersey's forwards with over a point per game. Austin McNicholas holds a 7-7-1 record in goal, while continuing to lead the league in minutes played and total saves.

Tickets for Friday's night game, with a special discount for veterans, are available by following this link. Faceoff is set for 7:30pm at the Middletown Sports Complex. Saturday night, the Titans will head down the Turnpike to finish the first half of the consecutive home and home series against Philadelphia, with a 7:30pm start time at the Hollydell Ice Arena. Both games can be watched on NAHLtv.com.

