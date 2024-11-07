Weekend Preview Versus New Hampshire

November 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury split the weekend series with the Nordiques to start the month of November, ending the weekend with a 4-2 victory. Now the Hat Tricks are getting ready to hit the road to face off against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings for the first time this season. This will also be the only road trip in November, followed by a bye weekend next week.

Looking at the Mountain Kings, they ended last weekend's series with the New Jersey Titans in an 8-3 loss. Amid the Titans takeover, Mountain Kings forward and leading scorer Oli Genest netted his 13th goal of the season. Genest leads his team in points with 21, averaging 1.24 points per game. Defenseman Tommy McDonough leads New Hampshire's defense in scoring, averaging a point per game in 17 games played this season. In their first season, the Mountain Kings were 6-2 on the year against Danbury, Their home opener against the Hat Tricks ended in a split, with the Mountain Kings taking opening night 2-1, followed by a 3-1 Danbury victory. The last time these two teams faced off, New Hampshire swept the weekend series in Danbury, outscoring the Hat Tricks 7-4.

The Hat Tricks are coming into this series with positive momentum, following a 4-2 triumph over the Maine Nordiques on Saturday. Hat Tricks forward Niko Tournas notched his tenth goal and an assist in the contest, with forward Ty Izadi grabbing two assists. Hat Tricks newly signed free agent netminder Tyler Spokane made his Danbury debut, making 32 saves on 34 shots for a .941 save percentage. The closer of the weekend series showed the grittiness that makes Danbury hockey, Danbury Hockey, as forward Luke Golisano and defenseman Drew Jensen got into their own fights in the second period to give some more life to the Hat Tricks.

You can stream the weekend series live on NATV starting with the 7:10 p.m. puck drop on Friday, and the 4:00 p.m. puck drop on Saturday. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

