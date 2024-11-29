Weekend Preview -11/30

November 29, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves will travel to Oklahoma to take on the Warriors Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 in the final two matchups of the regular season. This will complete the eight games in 36 days stretch between the two south division rivals. The Ice Wolves come into the weekend on a seven-game winning streak, while Oklahoma has won three of their last four home games.

Bryce Johnson continues to lead the Ice Wolves in goals scored (7) and points (16) and is tied with Ethan Hull in assists (9). For the Warriors Travis Bryson is tied with Louie Kamienski in goals (10) and tied in points (19) with Sebastian Speck. Ollie Chessler continues to lead Oklahoma in assists (14). This weekend's matchup with the Warriors coincides NATV free weekend, all you need to do is create an account to be able to watch. Both games will start at 7:00PM CT/6:00PM MT and select away audio so you don't miss a second of the action!

North American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

