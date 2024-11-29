Corey Wogtech Named Wranglers Head Coach

November 29, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers announced on Friday afternoon that Corey Wogtech has been named the team's next Head Coach.

"I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to become the Head Coach of the Amarillo Wranglers," said new Head Coach, Corey Wogtech. "My wife and I are looking forward to embracing the Amarillo community, and I hope to provide the players with a focused, top tier opportunity to reach their goals," he said. Wogtech continued, "I'd like to thank the Sutter family, Harry Mahood, and the entire Wranglers organization for the trust they've placed in me to lead these young men."

Wogtech brings a wealth of experience playing and coaching hockey at various levels, including the NAHL, to the Texas Panhandle. As a goaltender, he attended and played college hockey at the College of St. Scholastica before turning pro in 2005. He spent several years playing in the Southern Professional Hockey League, Central Hockey League, and the International Hockey League before his retirement from playing hockey after a season in Europe in 2009.

Following his playing career, Wogtech became a coach with the NAHL's St. Louis Bandits in 2009 as a Goaltending Coach. The next season he accepted a position with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO) as a Goaltending Coach where under Dean Blais, helped turn UNO into a top 10 program in the country. From 2012 to 2014 Wogtech worked with the Indiana Ice of the USHL, where he and Head Coach Jeff Brown secured a Clark Cup Championship in 2014. After capturing the Clark Cup in Indiana, Wogtech joined the USHL's Bloomington Thunder where he worked under current Bowling Green Head Coach Dennis Williams for three seasons. After two seasons with the Central Illinois Flying Aces, Wogtech returned to college hockey in 2020 where under the direction of David Carle, was an integral part of keeping the University of Denver a top 10 program in the country and an NCAA powerhouse.

Through his playing and coaching career, Wogtech has played an intricate role with teams in the NAHL, USHL, and NCAA D1, helping them become annual contenders and top programs in the USA. He knows what it takes to win and how to win, and will bring his knowledge and experience to the Wranglers, who in year four of the franchise's existence, are looking to capture their first Robertson Cup Championship.

"We are very blessed to have a new Head Coach that has a wealth of experience in the NAHL, USHL, and NCAA Division 1," said Wranglers President of Hockey Operations & GM, Harry Mahood. "Corey is well respected for his communication skills, adaptability, bringing the best out in players, and developing life long relationships with all," said Mahood. He continued to say, "Players will thrive under his leadership and mentoring."

Wogtech will make his Wranglers coaching debut in Greeley, CO at Greeley Ice Haus when the Wranglers take on the Colorado Grit on Friday at 8:05 PM CST, and Saturday at 5:05 PM CST. The weekend's games will be free to watch on NATV, fans will just need to register an account on nahltv.com.

