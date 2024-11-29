Titans Defeat Generals 5-2

November 29, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







Despite conceding the first goal, the New Jersey came from behind to defeat the Northeast Generals 5-2 on Friday night at the Canton Ice Arena in Canton, Massachusetts.

The Generals struck halfway through the first period, and outshot the Titans 16-10 in the opening frame. Being outshot again in the second, New Jersey potted two goals just 62 seconds apart to take the lead. First, it was Jack Hillier finding the back of the net for his 12th goal of the season, tying him with Logan Renkowski for the team lead. Blake Jones and Alex Papaspyropoulos picked up the helping, before Ryan Novo went bar down for his 11th of the season, assisted by Renkowski and Ryan Friedman. The Titans would take the 2-1 lead into the the second intermission.

New Jersey went on the power play just over two minutes into the third period, where Owen Leahy deflected a Papaspyropoulos shot from the blue line to score what would prove to be the game winning goal. Johnny McMahon had the other assist, giving him 7 points on the season. The Generals would get a deflection of their own to pull within one, but Jack Roberts restored the lead for the Titans with his 3rd of the season, assisted by Kyle Kim and James Schneid. Leahy added an exclamation mark with his second of the game and 10th of the season after seeing the Generals goaltender down to the ice, giving the Titans the 5-2 victory.

With the win, the Titans improve to 13-11-2 on the season, keeping them in 4th place with 28 points. The team will be in action again tomorrow, Saturday the 30th, as they finish the weekend series against Northeast at 7:00pm. The game will be available to watch for free on NAHLtv.com

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.