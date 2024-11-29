Ice Wolves' Winning Streak Comes To An End

November 29, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves had their seven-game winning streak snapped Friday, Nov. 29 to the Oklahoma Warriors in a shootout. Ben Likeness would score the game's first goal just 30 seconds in. Ethan Gonyeau would find the back of the net 12:23 into the first period to put the Warriors ahead 2-0 after 1 period of play. The second period saw the Warriors extend their lead to three as Trent Burlison would score his second of the season. Tanner George would put a stop to Oklahoma's scoring and get his second of the season to bring the game within two 7:48 into the period. With just 23 seconds left in the middle period Jace Erickson would score his first NAHL goal and make it 3-2 Oklahoma as the second period ended. The Ice Wolves didn't wait long before Ethan Hull would score his sixth of the season and tie the game 1:26 into the period. The Warriors would respond as Brendan Schooley would score his first NAHL goal to put the Warriors in front once again. The Ice Wolves would not quit, and the newest member of the team Nayan Pai would score his first NAHL goal to tie the game and earn a three-point night.

The game would head to overtime deadlocked at four however there would be no scoring in three-on-three action. The Ice Wolves headed to the shootout and Travis Bryson scored the only goal for the Warriors and it was enough to end the winning streak. However, with the Ice Wolves pushing the game beyond 60 minutes are now on an eight-game point streak. The teams will play the final game of the season series on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:00pm CT/6:00pm MT and will be available to watch free on NATV by selecting away audio.

