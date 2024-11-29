Wilderness Finish November with Visit to Springfield

November 29, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness hope to use a Thanksgiving eve win over Wisconsin as a springboard for the first half's final stretch beginning this weekend with a trip to Springfield.

The Wilderness and Jr. Blues will open a 2-game series tonight at the Nelson Center in Springfield, IL, at 7:05p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Both teams enter the series coming off victories which snapped losing streaks.

Minnesota was on a 0-4-1 stretch before a 5-2 win over the Windigo on Wednesday night in Cloquet. Four of those losses were against first-place Wisconsin in weekend series on Nov. 15-16 in Eagle River, WI, and Nov. 22-23 in Cloquet.

Springfield won game 2 of its series at Janesville 3-0 on Nov. 23, after going winless in its previous four games, including a 6-1 loss to the Jets the night before.

Only one point separates the Wilderness and Springfield in the Midwest Division standings. The Jr. Blues (11-9-0) have 22 points and occupy 5th place, while the Wilderness (9-12-3) sit in 6th place with 21 points.

These will mark the fifth and sixth meetings of the season between the two squads. Springfield leads the season series with three wins in the previous four contests. The two teams split a series in Springfield on Oct. 11-12.

Media: All games can be seen on nahltv.com

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent

1 Wisconsin 23 37 2 games vs. Chippewa

2 Anchorage 23 33 Idle

3 Fairbanks 19 29 2 games vs. Kenai River

4 Chippewa 22 25 2 games vs. Anchorage

5 Springfield 20 22 2 games vs. Wilderness

6 Wilderness 24 21 2 games @ Springfield

7 Kenai River 23 19 2 games @ Fairbanks

8 Janesville 22 13 Idle

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Wilderness 83 94 24 for 118 (20.3%) 17 for 92 (81.5%)

Springfield 55 55 12 for 85 (14.1%) 14 for 80 (82.5%)

