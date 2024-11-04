Week 6 Preview

November 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers will start in what should be an emotion filled week Friday Night in Kearney, Nebraska against the Tri-City Storm. The Lancers will then play at home Saturday and Sunday- with Saturday's matchup coming against their I-80 Rivals and the Lincoln Stars at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Sunday will conclude the weekend at Liberty First Credit Union Arena with Tri-City once again.

A Storm On The Horizon?

The Omaha Lancers will meet the Tri-City Storm for the first time this season. The Lancers had won their final two games of the regular season last season over the Storm. The Lancers and Storm have gone back and forth over the years with the Lancers holding an overall head-to-head regular season record of 86-78-5-6 against the Storm dating back to the fall of 2002. The last time these two teams met the Lancers won by the score of 5-1 led by forward David Deputy who recorded a hat-trick. The

'Cold War' Resumes In Omaha

The much anticipated matchup between the Omaha Lancers and Lincoln Stars will commence at Liberty First Credit Union Arena Saturday Night. The biggest rivalry in the world of junior hockey should not disappoint this weekend. The Lancers edged out the Lincoln Stars in the season series last season. Two of the keys to the Lancers' success against the Stars last season was the dynamic duo of David Deputy and Jamison Sluys who each recorded 7 points against the Stars. (Sluys- 4 Goals 3 Assists) (Deputy- 3 Goals 4 Assists). Last season, the Lancers also eclipsed the century mark in win totals head-to-head with the Stars in the regular season all-time in the tier one era. The Lancers currently hold a resounding 102-64-9-4 record against Lincoln.

Broadcast Information

Friday Night's game in Kearney, Nebraska against the Tri-City Storm will commence at 7:05 PM CST. Meanwhile, Saturday Night's game at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against the Lincoln Stars will be at 6:05 PM CST. Finally, Sunday's game at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against the Tri-City Storm will be at 4:05 PM CST. You can catch all the games on Mixlr or FloSports, with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

