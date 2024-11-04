Martino, Laurila, Peck Named Players of the Week

Giacomo Martino, Sam Laurila and Stephen Peck have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Nov. 1-3.

Forward of the Week: Giacomo Martino (Sioux City Musketeers)

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Commitment: Northeastern University

Birth Year: 2005

Recorded two goals and two primary assists in Sioux City's 5-3 win against Fargo on Saturday.

Tied for the league lead in points (16) and tied for second in goals (7) this season.

Defenseman of the Week: Sam Laurila (Fargo Force)

Hometown: Moorhead, Minnesota

Commitment: University of North Dakota

Birth Year: 2006

Recorded a primary assist on the game-winning goal and a secondary assist later in the game in Fargo's 4-0 road victory against Des Moines on Friday.

Scored his first goal of the season in a 5-3 loss to Sioux City on Saturday.

Led USHL defensemen for the week with three points (1-2-3).

Goalie of the Week: Stephen Peck (Muskegon Lumberjacks)

Hometown: New York, New York

Commitment: University of Michigan

Birth Year: 2005

Posted 23 saves in Muskegon's 2-1 win over Cedar Rapids on Friday.

Stopped 22 of 24 shots in a 4-2 win on Saturday to help the Lumberjacks sweep the Roughriders.

Went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals against average and .958 save percentage.

