Martino, Laurila, Peck Named Players of the Week
November 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Giacomo Martino, Sam Laurila and Stephen Peck have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Nov. 1-3.
Forward of the Week: Giacomo Martino (Sioux City Musketeers)
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Commitment: Northeastern University
Birth Year: 2005
Player Profile
Recorded two goals and two primary assists in Sioux City's 5-3 win against Fargo on Saturday.
Tied for the league lead in points (16) and tied for second in goals (7) this season.
Defenseman of the Week: Sam Laurila (Fargo Force)
Hometown: Moorhead, Minnesota
Commitment: University of North Dakota
Birth Year: 2006
Player Profile
Recorded a primary assist on the game-winning goal and a secondary assist later in the game in Fargo's 4-0 road victory against Des Moines on Friday.
Scored his first goal of the season in a 5-3 loss to Sioux City on Saturday.
Led USHL defensemen for the week with three points (1-2-3).
Goalie of the Week: Stephen Peck (Muskegon Lumberjacks)
Hometown: New York, New York
Commitment: University of Michigan
Birth Year: 2005
Player Profile
Posted 23 saves in Muskegon's 2-1 win over Cedar Rapids on Friday.
Stopped 22 of 24 shots in a 4-2 win on Saturday to help the Lumberjacks sweep the Roughriders.
Went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals against average and .958 save percentage.
