Caps Complete Sweep, Take Down Youngstown 4-1

November 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Capitols completed a weekend sweep of the Youngstown Phantoms with a 4-1 victory, extending their win streak to seven games. Goaltender Caleb Heil anchored the victory for Madison, turning aside 30 of 31 shots to secure the win.

Following a scoreless first period, Madison found its groove in the second. Mason Moe kicked off the scoring at 3:24 with his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Ivan Korodiuk and Gavin Uhlenkamp. Shortly after, Ronan Buckberger capitalized on a power play, netting his first goal of the season with help from Egor Barabanov and Finn Brink. Ryker Lee added to the lead at 10:32, tallying his fifth goal with assists from Colton Jamieson and Heil.

Youngstown answered back in the third with Michael Coleman's first goal at 6:10, but Madison held firm. Aiden Long sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:29, assisted by Ian Scherzer.

The Capitols remain just two points out of first place in the Eastern Conference. They'll look to continue their winning ways on the road next weekend with games against Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.

